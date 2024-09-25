The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy. Clearing late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Friday..cloudy. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 18.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.