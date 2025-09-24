The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 21. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Temperature steady near 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 24.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 24.

Monday night..clear. Low 13.

Tuesday..sunny. High 24.