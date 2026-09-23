Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Rain makes grain sometimes ! This rye is happy ! It’s also at Wellwood. Photo by Ray Baloun.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind east 30 km/h. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7.

Friday..sunny. High 20.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Saturday..sunny. High 21.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.