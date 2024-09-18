The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 15.

Thursday..sunny. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.