The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low 14.

Thursday..sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.