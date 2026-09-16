Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 16, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning overnight. Low 18.

Thursday..a few showers ending in the afternoon then clearing. High 24. Humidex 31.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.