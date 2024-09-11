The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 14.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Friday..cloudy. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 18.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Monday..cloudy. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.