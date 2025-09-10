The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 10.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.