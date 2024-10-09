The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Thursday..mainly sunny. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.