The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 19.

Friday night..clear. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.