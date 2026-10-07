Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Cumulus clouds, large and puffy grey and white in a glorious blue sky. Sunshine behind. Norfolk, England, UK.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23C.

Tonight...Clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 10C.

Thursday...Sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 20C.

Thursday night...Clear. Low 6C.

Friday...Sunny. High 20C.

Friday night...Clear. Low 6C.

Saturday...Sunny. High 21C.

Saturday night...Clear. Low 11C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 22C.

Sunday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13C.

Monday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14C.

Tuesday...Cloudy. High 19C.