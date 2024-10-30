The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low 16.

Thursday..becoming cloudy in the morning. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy. High 11.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.