Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..sunny. High 18.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 7.

Saturday..cloudy. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.