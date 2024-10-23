The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then northwest 30 gusting to 50 late this morning. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening then clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 3.

Thursday..sunny. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.