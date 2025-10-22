The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. A few showers beginning this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 14.