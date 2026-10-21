Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Bench near a recently installed pollinator garden at Lakeside Park in Kingsville, Ont. on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 17.

Friday night..clear. Low 8.

Saturday..sunny. High 18.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.