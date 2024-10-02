The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. High 20.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.