The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Thursday..sunny. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. High 17.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High 19.

Saturday night..clear. Low 7.

Sunday..sunny. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8.

Monday..sunny. High 21.

Monday night..clear. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.