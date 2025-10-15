The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 4.

Thursday..sunny. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.