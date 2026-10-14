Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Malden Park in Windsor, Ont., on March 18, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this evening. Low 7.

Thursday..becoming cloudy in the morning with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 12.

Friday..showers. Windy. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 12.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Sunday..sunny. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.