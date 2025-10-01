The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Thursday..mainly sunny. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.