The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending early this morning then cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 8.

Thursday..clearing in the morning. High 14.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Tuesday..sunny. High 13.