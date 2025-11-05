The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening then clear. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High 12.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.