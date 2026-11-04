Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Car windshield in traffic jam during rain

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Showers beginning this morning. Amount 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..showers ending after midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 11.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.