The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of rain or snow late this evening and overnight. Low plus 1.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.