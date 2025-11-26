The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. A few showers ending this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 80 near noon. High 10 with temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. A few flurries beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Thursday..a few flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 1.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 1.