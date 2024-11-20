The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain ending late this evening then mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers before morning. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 50 early this evening. Low plus 1.

Thursday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.