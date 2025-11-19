The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy. High 11.

Monday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 8.