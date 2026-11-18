The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Low plus 5.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. High 16.

Friday night..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. High 15.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.