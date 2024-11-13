The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11 C.
Tonight..becoming cloudy late this evening. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8 C.
Thursday..periods of rain. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12 C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 11 C.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 5 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 5 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 6 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11 C.