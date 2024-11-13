The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11 C.

Tonight..becoming cloudy late this evening. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8 C.

Thursday..periods of rain. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 5 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 5 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 6 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11 C.