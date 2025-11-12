The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h. Low minus 1.

Thursday..sunny. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 11.