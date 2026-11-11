Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.