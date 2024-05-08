The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 10.

Thursday..showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.