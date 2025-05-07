The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low 7.

Thursday..clearing. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Friday..sunny. High 19.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Saturday..sunny. High 24.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.