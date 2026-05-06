The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Thursday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.