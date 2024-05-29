The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.