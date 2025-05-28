The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning this morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h this morning. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..showers ending late this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle late this evening and overnight. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near 13.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 21.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..sunny. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 12.

Monday..sunny. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 15.

Tuesday..sunny. High 28.