Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Cheeseburgers, hamburgers and hotdogs being grilled

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing before morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 12.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..sunny. High 22.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.