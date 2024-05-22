The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening then light after midnight. Low 15.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.