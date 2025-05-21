The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain ending early this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..showers. Low 11.

Thursday..showers. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Saturday..sunny. High 19.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy. High 16.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 16.