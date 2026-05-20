Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 20, 2026

A cloudy day at the riverfront in Windsor, Ont., on April 17, 2024.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 18. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy. Windy. High 16.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 11.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.