The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.