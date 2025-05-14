The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 22 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tonight..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Thursday..Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 25 C. Humidex 31 C.

Thursday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Friday..Clearing. High 29 C.

Friday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods. Low 6 C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Monday night..Cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Tuesday..Cloudy. High 16 C.