The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then west 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 25 except 18 near Lake Erie. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..cloudy. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.