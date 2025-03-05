The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers or periods of drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches developing early this morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..a few rain showers or periods of drizzle changing to snow near midnight. Local blowing snow before morning. Fog patches dissipating near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 before morning. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Thursday..snow and local blowing snow ending near noon then clearing. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.