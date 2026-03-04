The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8 C.

Tonight...Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 2 C.

Thursday...Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High 7 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 6 C.

Friday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Saturday...Showers. High 18 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 2 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low 2 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy. High 16 C.