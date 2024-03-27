The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 9. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Friday..sunny. High 11.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.