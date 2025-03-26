The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning then sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late in the morning then becoming west 30. High 14. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Monday..rain. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.