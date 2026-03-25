The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. Low minus 5.

Friday..sunny. High plus 2.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.