The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High plus 3. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Friday..snow. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Sunday..sunny. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..showers. High 9.